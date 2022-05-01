Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is an avid social media user. In just a few years, she has managed to make a name for herself in the industry. From sharing stunning vacation pictures to sharing interesting videos, Janhvi never fails to grab the attention of her fans and followers. Recently, the actor took to her social media handle and shared a video wherein, the Dhadak star is seen flaunting her dancing skills on Bollywood diva Rekha's most iconic song In Ankhon Ki Masti Ke.

Janhvi Kapoor recreates Rekha's iconic song In Ankhon Ki Masti

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel, where Janhvi is seen sitting on the floor donned in a floral white and blue coloured Anarkali suit. The Roohi actor opted for minimal makeup and for her hair, she tied them into a single ponytail. She is then seen dancing her heart out on Rekha's evergreen song In Ankhon Ki Masti from her 1981 film Umrao Jaan.

Sharing the post, Janhvi Kapoor also wished her fans on international dance day. She wrote in the caption " #tb to 2 years ago, one of my first बैठकी भाव attempts. Miss it :( Happy international dance day everyone! Even though I’m 2 days late ". Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens' took to the comments section and showered love on the post. One of the users wrote "You are simply looking gorgeous 🥰❤️" another wrote "Omggg finally you posted a kathak video 😭" whereas, the rest of the users simply flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. Shanaya Kapoor too reacted to the post and dropped several heart emoticons.

Janhvi Kapoor on the professional front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last featured in the horror-comedy film, Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Boney Kapoor’s upcoming production Mili which is said to be the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The actor will be sharing the screen space with Sunny Kaushal for the first time in the movie. Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her including Good Luck Jerry, Helen, Dostana 2, and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor