Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys 'cricket Camp' With Dinesh Karthik For 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' In BTS Pics

After films starring male actors over the years, more female actors are taking to cricket-based films in recent times. Taapsee Pannu and Anushka Sharma are currently working on biopics on star cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, and of the others to join the list is Janhvi Kapoor. The actor too has stepped into the shoes of a cricketer, though her role is neither a biopic on a cricketer nor a solo lead film.

She is working alongside Rajkummar Rao on the film Mr & Mrs Mahi. The Dhadak star has started shooting for the film and dropped the first glimpses from the sets. Even Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik is associated with the film.

Janhvi Kapoor drops first glimpses of Mr and Mrs Mahi

Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to post pictures from her 'cricket camp' for Mr and Mrs Mahi. She shared a close-up picture sweating it out with the cricket helmet on. In another picture, she could be seen on her knees at the cricket field, as she geared up to wear her gloves, after spreading out her cricket kit.

It seems Dinesh Karthik too was involved with the film as he could be seen batting in the nets. He could be seen training the team to convincingly play cricketers and in shooting the scenes.

The director of the film, Sharan Sharma, was the wicketkeeper behind the wicketkeeper-batsman as the former Team India star faced the bowler. The filmmaker, who had directed Janhvi in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in 2020, has mentioned himself as a 'wicketkeeper batsman' on his Instagram bio.

Apart from Janhvi dropping pictures of the sun, the team could be seen enjoying meals together and lighting the fire amid the cold conditions.

Janhvi Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao to star in Mr and Mrs Mahi

It was announced in November that Jahnvi and Rajkummar Rao were starring in Mr and Mrs Mahi. In the announcement video, the pair had said, "Kabhi kabhi ek sapna poora karne ke liye do logo ki zaroorat padti hai (Sometimes, one needs two people to accomplish a dream)." They star as Mahendra and Mahima, perhaps referring to the 'Mahi' in the headline.

While Dinesh Karthik is involved in this film, it is not clear yet if another wicketkeeper-batsman of the country, MS Dhoni, whose nickname is 'Mahi', has any connection to the film.