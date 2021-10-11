Janhvi Kapoor Feels 'honoured' To Meet Para-athletes, Says 'you Have Made All Of Us Proud'

The para-athletes at the Tokyo Paralympics 2021 have not just made the country proud, but have also proved to be an inspiration for the youth. Actor Janhvi Kapoor who is known for her acting prowess, felt ‘honoured’ to meet the athletes and felicitate them. These Tokyo-returned Paralympians- 14 out of 19 medal winners - were felicitated by the Piramal Group, in association with the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), on October 10 in the presence of Piramal Group chairman Ajay G Piramal, filmmaker Boney Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a group picture with all the athletes while sharing her happiness of meeting them and talking to them about their experiences. Among the medal winners present were Avani Lekhara, Singhraj Adhana and Manish Narwal (shooting), Sumit Antil, Sundar Singh Gurjar and Devendra Jhajharia (javelin), Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar (badminton), Praveen Kumar, Sharad Kumar, and Mariyappan Thangavelu (high jump), Yogesh Kathunia (discus throw), Nishad Kumar (athletics) and Harvinder (archery).

Janhvi Kapoor pens note after meeting para-athletes

Janhvi while sharing the picture wrote, “So happy ad proud to have met these great achievers of our country. You have made all of us so proud and taught us that no reason is big enough to get into the way of your dream if you work hard. So inspired and honoured to meet all of you.” To honour the athletes at the special event, they were presented with cash rewards and mementoes, at the DGC, to celebrate the triumph of their spirit. For the unversed, India’s medal count at the Tokyo Paralympics included five gold, eight silver, and six bronze.

Since making its first appearance at the Paralympics in 1968, India had won 12 medals in total till the 2016 Rio edition. The country has now massively improved upon that entire number by 7 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 alone. Out of a total of 162 nations, India has finished 24th in the overall medal tally, while its accomplishment of 19 medals is ranked 20th based on the number of medals. Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi who was last seen in Roohi will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2, and more.

IMAGE: Instagram/@JanhviKapoor