Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Charged THIS Whopping Amount For Their Debut 'Dhadak'

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is one of the well-known movies in Bollywood. The Shashank Khaitan directorial has garnered heaps of praise from fans and audiences and it was quite evident with the film’s box office collection. Dhadak is the official remake of the chartbuster Marathi film Sairat, directed by Nagraj Manjule. However, do you know how much Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter were paid for their first film? Well, here’s taking a look at the salaries of the star cast from the much-acclaimed film, Dhadak.

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor was paid between ₹ 50-60 lakh for the film, Dhadak. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, was also charged something between ₹50-60 lakh as his signing amount. The two newcomers were reportedly charged somewhat the same amount. Their acting and chemistry were lauded by fans and movie buffs.

Apart from them, Ashutosh Rana, who had played the villain Ratan Singh in the film, was paid ₹80 lakh. The music director duo Ajay-Atul, who composed music for both Dhadak and Sairat, earned ₹1.5 crores as a fee. The songs in the film have been loved by fans and music lovers.

Shashank Khaitan, who directed the movie, reportedly charged ₹4 crores. The director has also helmed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania for Dharma Productions and both worked well in the box office. Nagraj Manjule, writer & director of Sairat, was reportedly paid ₹2 crores for the rights to remake the film.

About the film

Released on July 20, 2018, Dhadak was directed by Shashank Khaitan. Bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, it is a remake of Nagraj Manjule's Sairat Marathi movie. The plot of the film, starring Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter, was set in Rajasthan. The story explored how the protagonists fight caste differences and honour killings. Although Dhadak received mixed reviews from fans and audiences, the film was termed as a commercial success. As per box office India, the romantic drama film churned over ₹110 crores at the cinema houses.

