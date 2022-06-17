Janhvi Kapoor Unveils Intriguing First Look Posters Of Upcoming Film 'Good Luck Jerry'

While it has been over a year since fans have been awaiting to watch Janhvi Kapoor on screen as her previous release, Roohi hit theatres in March last year, the actor on Friday took to social media to unveil the first-look posters of one of her highly-anticipated ventures, Good Luck Jerry. Stating that she is off to embark on a 'new adventure' as she released two intriguing first-look posters on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor urged her fans to wish her 'good luck' while sharing the much-awaited update on Good Luck Jerry. Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post below.

Janhvi Kapoor’s thrilling look from Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared two first-look posters of her highly-awaited black comedy crime film, Good Luck Jerry. In the first one, the Dhadak actor can be seen wielding a gun while sporting an expression of utmost fright while in the second one, she can be seen hiding behind a table with a shocking expression on her face.

Taking to the caption, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned that she was off for a new adventure and asked her fans whether they will wish her good luck or not. The caption read, “Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge?” (sic) On the other hand, she also unveiled the release date of the film and mentioned that the film was set to hit the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on 29 July 2022.

For the unversed, Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the 2018 Tamil blockbuster Kolamaavu Kokila, which had Nayanthara and Yogi Babu in the lead. When it comes to Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi is joined by a stellar cast including the likes of Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. Presented by Subaskaran and Aanand L Rai, the film Good Luck Jerry is a Colour Colour Yellow Production with LYCA Productions in association with Sundial Entertainment, directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film will also mark Janhvi Kapoor's first collaboration with Colour Yellow Productions.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor