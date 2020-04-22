Janhvi Kapoor's Picture As Bald Baby Is Totally Adorable, Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut with Dhadak, was recently seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories. The actor now has a huge following of fans who love to stay updated about her life. Just recently, a childhood picture of Janhvi posted by her mother, the late star Sridevi, a few years ago has been doing rounds of the internet.

Janhvi Kapoor's adorable baby picture is all you need to see

The picture showcases Janhvi Kapoor as a bald toddler. It was posted on Sridevi's verified Twitter account back in 2016. Kapoor looks adorable as she sports a red Bindi and gold chain that runs all the way to her tummy. Janhvi is seen dressed up in a pretty South-Indian attire and looks absolutely posing next to a pillar.

Superstar Sridevi made this post on Janvhi Kapoor's birthday. It seems that she was away from Janhvi for that particular birthday when the picture was posted. She was missing her daughter on her birthday. While Janhvi Kapoor fans are loving the throwback, Sridevi's fans are surely finding this one to be a very special post.

First day of shooting of my new film...on my daughter's birthday! #JanhviBirthday pic.twitter.com/U0b8AtkPn6 — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) March 7, 2016

Just one day after the birthday picture, Sridevi posted another baby picture of Janhvi Kapoor. A young Sridevi is seen holding Janhvi close to her as the duo was snapped in a candid picture. Janhvi is seen all dolled up in a pretty pink coloured dress as she sports a baby pink beanie. Sridevi is seen wearing a red and black jacket and is seen sporting a pair of black glares.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next, Gunjan Saxena and will also be seen in Roohi Afzana and Bombay Girl. The actor has been reportedly been roped in for Valimai and Dostana 2. She will also be a part of Takht and Unmaadhi.

