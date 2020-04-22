When Little Janhvi Kapoor Told Salman Khan Her Parents' Marriage Was Made In 'heaven'

An adorableble throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor with parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor at Salman Khan's show has gone viral. Even before Janhavi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood, the actor was seen gracing many shows with her mother, late veteran actor Sridevi. Sridevi was among the few stars who left an unfading imprint on people’s hearts. The Chandni star's memories and contribution to the glamour world still remains fresh in the hearts of the audience. However, Sridevi's dotting daughter Janhvi Kapoor has always stood strong beside father Boney Kapoor and the duo's pictures and videos on the internet speak volumes of their father-daughter bonding.

When Janhvi Kapoor said her parents' marriage was made in heaven

In a video that features Sridevi and Boney Kapoor as Salman’s guests on his show Dus Ka Dum, fans got a glimpse of little girls Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi sitting happily in the audience. During a fun-banter, Salman is seen turning to Janhvi and Khushi asking them, "Are marriages made in heaven?" On hearing this, Khushi responds "I don’t know", and then passes the mic to her sister Janhvi. The Dhadak actor cutely tells Salman Khan, "I know mom's and dads was made in heaven." A stunned Salman Khan then repeats Janhvi's reply, while late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor laugh on the stage. Take a look at Salman Khan and Kapoor's viral throwback video here:

Meanwhile, recently, Dabboo Ratnani shared an endearing throwback photo of late star Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor that set the internet ablaze. The adorable family portrait of the four left many fans in awe of Sridevi's memories. Following her mother's footsteps, Janhvi Kapoor has many films lined up in her kitty for the coming years. She will be next seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Dostana 2- by Collin D'Cunha, alongside Kartik Aaryan.

