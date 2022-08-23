Janhvi Kapoor Polishes Her Cricket Skills For Upcoming Film 'Mr And Mrs Mahi'; See Pics

Following the success of her latest release Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor has started prepping for her forthcoming films including Mr and Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi, who will be taking on the role of a cricketer in the film, was seen polishing her skills on the field. In pictures making rounds on the internet, Janhvi is seen in a long white t-shirt with proper cricket gear including a helmet, knee pads, gloves and a bat in her hand.

Mr and Mrs Mahi is being helmed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, also starring Janhvi. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar after their horror-comedy film, Roohi.

The Ghost Stories star was spotted playing a few shots in the nets as a coach guided her. Janhvi had also recently revealed that she underwent 6 months of intense training to get into the skin of a cricketer for the film. Take a look.

Earlier too, Janhvi had shared a glimpse from her training session for Mr and Mrs Mahi, where she could be seen shedding smiles after her practice. In the caption, she mentioned, "Back to the grind #Mr&MrsMahi. (sic)"

Rajkummar Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima respectively in the film, whose tagline reads, "No dream is ever chased alone." In a conversation with Mid-Day, Janhvi spoke about the gruelling six months of intensive training she underwent to ape the mannerisms of a cricketer. “It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role," she said.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, in which she plays the role of a middle-class girl who forces herself into selling drugs in order to collect money for her mother's treatment. She will now be seen in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal as well as in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

(Image: @janhvi.kapoor.fanclub/Instagram)