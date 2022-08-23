Last Updated:

Janhvi Kapoor Polishes Her Cricket Skills For Upcoming Film 'Mr And Mrs Mahi'; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen prepping for her role as a cricketer in the forthcoming film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Take a look.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Janhvi Kapoor

Image: @janhvi.kapoor.fanclub/Instagram


Following the success of her latest release Good Luck JerryJanhvi Kapoor has started prepping for her forthcoming films including Mr and Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi, who will be taking on the role of a cricketer in the film, was seen polishing her skills on the field. In pictures making rounds on the internet, Janhvi is seen in a long white t-shirt with proper cricket gear including a helmet, knee pads, gloves and a bat in her hand. 

Mr and Mrs Mahi is being helmed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, also starring Janhvi. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Rajkummar after their horror-comedy film, Roohi

Janhvi Kapoor polishes cricket skills for upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi

The Ghost Stories star was spotted playing a few shots in the nets as a coach guided her. Janhvi had also recently revealed that she underwent 6 months of intense training to get into the skin of a cricketer for the film. Take a look. 

READ | Janhvi Kapoor says she's 'happy being single'; shares message for her future partner

Earlier too, Janhvi had shared a glimpse from her training session for Mr and Mrs Mahi, where she could be seen shedding smiles after her practice. In the caption, she mentioned, "Back to the grind #Mr&MrsMahi. (sic)"

READ | Sridevi’s birth anniversary: Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor remember late mom with unseen pics

Rajkummar Rao and Kapoor will play characters named Mahendra and Mahima respectively in the film, whose tagline reads, "No dream is ever chased alone." In a conversation with Mid-Day, Janhvi spoke about the gruelling six months of intensive training she underwent to ape the mannerisms of a cricketer. “It was an exhaustive process of six months to get into the skin of the character and sync into the role," she said. 

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, in which she plays the role of a middle-class girl who forces herself into selling drugs in order to collect money for her mother's treatment. She will now be seen in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal as well as in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. 

READ | Khushi Kapoor drops stunning glimpses from her vacation; sister Janhvi Kapoor reacts

(Image: @janhvi.kapoor.fanclub/Instagram)

READ | Sara Ali Khan teases a collab with Janhvi Kapoor; latter says 'It will be a blast...'
First Published:
COMMENT