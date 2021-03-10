Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why She Is Promoting 'Roohi' In Person Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi is just one day away from its release as the horror-comedy is all set to hit the big screen on March 11, 2021. Ahead of its release, the lead cast of this Hardik Mehta directorial has been going out to greet fans for promoting their film amid the on-going COVID-19 scare. In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Janhvi opened up about taking the risk and revealed the reason why they chose to promote the film in person and not just virtually.

The 24-year-old said that it is fun to go out and meet people for promoting a film. Janhvi also revealed not getting the opportunity to do so since her first film, Dhadak, because her second film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was promoted virtually. The beloved daughter of Boney Kapoor also explained why they decided to promote Roohi in person amid the pandemic and said that they are asking people to go to the theatre and see the film. She added stating why would anyone listen to their request if they promote the film by sitting at home. Janhvi also went on to say that Coronavirus is not going anywhere so one has to continue living while taking all the necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, the masses are quite elated for Roohi's theatrical release as it brings to them the fan-favourite horror-comedy genre. In addition to that, the film is bankrolled by the makers of the blockbuster 2018 film Stree, i.e. Maddock films. Roohi will showcase the tale of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon nights. Alongside Janhvi, Rajkummar and Varun, this Hardik Mehta directorial is also said to star Pankaj Tripathi and Alexx O'Nell.

