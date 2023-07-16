Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Idea Of Love Is Inspired By Sridevi, Boney Kapoor's Relationship

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film Bawaal. Ahead of the film's release, she opened up about her idea of love. She also spoke about her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's love story.

Bawaal is scheduled for a digital release on July 21.

Sridevi passed away in February 2018.

Janhvi Kapoor draws inspiration from her parents

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi Kapoor candidly shared how her parents' Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's loving relationship serves as a significant influence and inspiration in her life. She expressed that her idea of love is largely shaped by the romanticized tales of how her father wooed her mother and their unwavering devotion to each other. The actress said that she watched their bond and witnessed the affection they shared with one another which has set a high standard for her when it comes to love.

(Janhvi Kapoor opens up about her parent's love life | Image: Twitter)

"I think my idea of love is based on off my mom and dad’s relationship and how much I’ve romanticized in my head. Or just like watching them how they were together and how devoted they were to each other. I think they set the standard, the bar really high," she said.

Janhvi Kapoor on her idea of love

Janhvi Kapoor shared that she considers herself a "purist and a romantic" at heart. For her, love is one of the most important aspects of life—both giving and receiving affection hold immense significance. She said that she believes a healthy relationship allows individuals to be their authentic selves without worrying about their public image. The actress spoke about the value of a supportive and encouraging environment, where both partners can flourish and grow together. Reportedly, she is dating Shikhar Pahariya.