Devara: Makers Of Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Wrap Up Action Sequence, Share Set Photo

Jr NTR is currently busy filming his highly anticipated film Devara. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. On Saturday, a new update was shared by the makers about the film.

3 things you need to know

Devara marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu film industry.

The film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Srikanth, and Narain in pivotal roles.

Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the film.

Makers announce wrap of an action sequence

The official Twitter handle of Devara re-shared a post announcing the wrap of the film's action sequence. The visual effects supervisor shared a picture from the set. A silhouette of two men can be seen in the shared photo, while a camera is placed in the background. "It’s a wrap for an amazing action sequence," read the tweet.

Check out the image below:

(A viral picture from Devara set | Image: Devara Movie/Twitter)

The speculations around Devara

Several rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the star cast of the film. A few days ago, speculations were rife that makers were in talks with Sai Pallavi for a pivotal role. However, later they took to their Twitter handle and rubbished the reports. They shared a funny GIF of comedian Brahmanandam, while the caption read, “NO”.

(A screengrab of the tweet | Image: Devara Movie/Twitter)

When will Devara release?

The film will release next year on April 5, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi. It went on the floors earlier this year in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Devara is Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva's second film together after the 2016 hit film Janatha Garage. Also starring Nithya Menen and Samantha, the film reportedly registered the highest opening for a Telugu film in 2016.