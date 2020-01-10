Janhvi Kapoor's Dostana 2 BTS Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her 'real Mood'

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for upcoming movie Dostana 2. The actor would be featured in a pivotal role alongside Kartik Aaryan. Janhvi is quite active on social media and loves to update her fans about her day to day activities. She posts different photos and videos from the sets of the movies and shoot locations updating her fans. The actor recently shared a quirky boomerang while she was getting ready for Dostana 2 shoot.

Janhvi Kapoor shared an Instagram story on January 9, 2020. The actor shared a boomerang video where she is seen sitting in her vanity chilling with her team. Janhvi is seen sitting in a comfortable outfit that probably explains that she was yet to get glammed up for her shoot. In her picture, the actor highlighted the expression of one of her teammates with an arrow calling it a ‘real mood’.

About the movie Dostana 2

Dostana 2 is a romantic-comedy film and a sequel to the first part, Dostana, which came out in 2008 featuring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. Dostana 2 will see Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan and will serve as a launchpad for debutant Lakshya. The film is slated to release later this year. While the first film was directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana 2 is being helmed by Collin D'Cunha. The film is being produced by Karan Johar.

On the work front

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is slated to release on March 13, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of films lined up for the upcoming year. The Dhadak actor will be seen in Hardik Mehta's horror-comedy Roohi Afza along with Stree actor Rajkummar Rao. The film is currently in the post-production phase and is scheduled to release on April 17, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

