Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Photo With Sridevi On Mother's Day, Pens A Touching Note

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood image of herself with mother Sridevi. She shared the picture on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actress has been consistent when it comes to remembering Sridevi on the occasion of Mother's day. This year too is no different.

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post featured a throwback picture from the actress' childhood along with late mother Sridevi in tow. The picture featured an infant Janhvi being held close by a young Sridevi. While Janhvi was dressed in a pretty baby blue frock, Sridevi was seen dressed simply in a lavender shirt. Janhvi's post expressed how though she may be running out of newer pictures to post, featuring both her and Sridevi, she will never run out of memories. The actress also called Sridevi the best mother in the world reflecting on how Sridevi's love and memories keep her going. Janhvi ended the note with a poignant 'I miss you'. Janhvi's caption read, "running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always I miss you".

Sridevi's unexpected demise on February 24, 2018 at a family wedding being held at Dubai left her family, industry and fans shocked. Sridevi's demise happened shortly before Janhvi made her debut in films with Dhadak, later the same year. Janhvi and all those involved in the film recall the release being a bittersweet moment especially because of Sridevi's extensive involvement in daughter Janhvi's debut. Janhvi on many occasions has opened up about the aftermath of Sridevi's demise, calling it all a "blur". The actress has also spoken openly about how much her extended family, including step-siblings Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, have been instrumental in getting her and sister Khushi Kapoor's lives back to normal.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in movie Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal. She also starred in direct-to-OTT release Good Luck Jerry. She is currently shooting for NTR 30 opposite NTR Jr.Janhvi also has films Main Aur Mrs. Mahi and Bawaal lined up for release.