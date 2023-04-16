Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Head Out For A Vacation Together Amid Dating Rumours?

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are reportedly dating each other. Their dating rumors have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. Recently, they were snapped at an airport in Mumbai.

Janhvi arrived at the airport first. She sported a white T-shirt teamed with a powder pink blazer and pants. She completed her look with sneakers. Later, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar followed her. They seemingly flew for a romantic vacation. Pahariya wore a blue T-shirt paired with beige pants and white sneakers. He completed his look with a blue baseball cap and black shades. Take a look at the video below:

About Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's rumoured relationship

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are reportedly in a relationship since Diwali last year. Earlier this month, the actress took to social media and shared a romantic post with her rumoured boyfriend on his birthday. It seemed like she confirmed her relationship after several speculations.

In the photo, she wore a pink floral gown. On the other hand, Shikhar opted for a printed blue and white shirt paired with blue pants. What grabbed everyone's attention was the rumoured couple's closeness. Janhvi's hand was in Shikhar's arm while they were walking. Captioning the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Shiku @shikharpahariya." Take a look at the photo below:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

On the same day, they were snapped at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh. They were accompanied by the actress' younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Moreover, the rumoured couple are often spotted at each other's family functions and close friends' get-togethers. While Janhvi and Shikhar haven't opened up about their relationship status yet, their frequent outings and mushy comments on each other's posts speak otherwise.