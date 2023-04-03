Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Relationship With Shikhar Pahariya In Special Birthday Post?

Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya turned a year older today (April 3). On the special occasion, the actress shared a mushy picture of them on social media. It seemed like Janhvi confirmed her relationship with Shikhar after much speculation.

In the throwback photo, the Good Luck Jerry actress could be seen wearing a pink, floral dress. On the other hand, her rumoured boyfriend wore a blue printed shirt and trousers. The highlight of the photo was Janhvi and Shikhar close by each other, her hand in his arm. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Happy birthday Shiku @shikharpahariya." She accompanied the caption with a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the photo below.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya seek blessings at Tirupati Balaji

Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya sought blessings at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. They were accompanied by the actress' sister Khushi Kapoor. Photos and videos from their temple visit went viral on social media. While Janhvi wore a pink and mint lehenga, Shikhar opted for a white dhoti and red saafi.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Janhvi and Shikhar have reportedly been dating since late last year. The actress also shared some photos with younger sister Khushi on Instagram and captioned it, "Home".

On the work front, Janhvi starrer NTR 30, with NTR Jr in the lead role, has gone on the floors. She will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.