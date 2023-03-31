Janhvi Kapoor Spotted With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya At Kalina Airport

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were recently spotted together at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. Kapoor has been rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya, and their social media interactions often fuel speculation. They were seen boarding a cab.

Shikhar Pahariya exited the airport in semi-formal attire. He wore a white shirt and striped grey trousers. He carried his jacket over his arm. Shikhar was also seen holding onto his grey hat and what seemed to be a diary. He wore dark sunglasses to accessorise his look.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, kept it simple with a peach-coloured dress. She paired the look with a pair of sunglasses as well.

(Images by Varinder Chawla)