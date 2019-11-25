Janhvi Kapoor's 'fluid Movement' Will Set Your Monday Straight; Trainer Shares Video

Janhvi Kapoor who is known for her gym looks and never skips a day to exercise, is here to give you some Monday motivation as she literally kills it at the gym with celebrity pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit. The two were seen performing 'fluid movement' which is a part of pilates series. Janhvi responded with a heart emoji to Namrata's video. Namrata also trains Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Twinkle Khanna and Sara Ali Khan.

Janhvi who made her debut with Karan Johar's romantic saga Dhadak will also be starring in his upcoming war-epic drama Takht. In the film, she will be sharing screen space with uncle Anil Kapoor for the first time. Besides the niece and uncle pair, the multi-starrer venture also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Bhumi Pednekar.

The actor is currently in works for the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie will be releasing on March 13, 2020. The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma. It will star Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi alongside Janhvi. The movie is based on the real-life story of Gunjan Saxena, the Kargil Girl. Gunjan Saxena is the first female who was an Indian Air Force pilot and also the first Indian woman in combat. She shares this honour with Srividya Rajan.

Janhvi is also under works with the movies Rooh-Afza and Bunty Aur Babli 2. Rooh-Afza is a horror-comedy in which she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is the sequel of the 2005 movie, will have Siddhant Chaturvedi as Bunty while Janhvi plays Babli.

