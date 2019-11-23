Kartik Aaryan's B'day Bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Others Add Glamour

Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on 22nd November and social media was buzzing with B'day wishes and greetings for the actor. Late last night, Kartik hosted a birthday bash that was attended by celebs in the likes of Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Luv Ranjan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacky Bhagnani and others. From the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, Kartik can be seen wearing a white striped shirt teamed with black pants and boots. Ananya, on the other hand, opted for a black dress. Janhvi was seen donning a pink tube dress making everyone's heads turn.

Celebs attend Kartik Aaryan's bash

Actor celebrates B'day with family

Kartik Aaryan who is currently shooting for Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor celebrated his birthday with his family. The actor turned 29, and from the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, one can say that the celebrations were all about fun, laughter & family! The actor's family surprised him with a table filled with cakes, candles, and balloons.

Kartik Aaryan is a new-age Indian actor who made his first appearance on-screen with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Some of his notable works include the likes of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. His last appearance on-screen was with the 2019 film Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon.

