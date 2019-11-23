The Debate
The Debate
Kartik Aaryan's B'day Bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday & Others Add Glamour

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on 22nd November and the actor threw a bash last night that was attended by celebs in the likes of Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on 22nd November and social media was buzzing with B'day wishes and greetings for the actor. Late last night, Kartik hosted a birthday bash that was attended by celebs in the likes of Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Luv Ranjan, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacky Bhagnani and others. From the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, Kartik can be seen wearing a white striped shirt teamed with black pants and boots. Ananya, on the other hand, opted for a black dress. Janhvi was seen donning a pink tube dress making everyone's heads turn. 

READ: Kartik Aaryan And The Other Cast Of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Shake Legs In BTS Videos
 

Celebs attend Kartik Aaryan's bash  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 READ: Kartik Aaryan: Some Of The Best And Memorable Songs Of The Luka Chuppi Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 READ: Kartik Aaryan: Five Dance Numbers To Groove To On The Actor's Birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

READ: Kartik Aaryan: Here Are Some Celebs Who Wished The Star On His Birthday

Actor celebrates B'day with family 

Kartik Aaryan who is currently shooting for Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor celebrated his birthday with his family. The actor turned 29, and from the pictures that have surfaced on the internet, one can say that the celebrations were all about fun, laughter & family! The actor's family surprised him with a table filled with cakes, candles, and balloons. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

Kartik Aaryan is a new-age Indian actor who made his first appearance on-screen with the 2011 movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Some of his notable works include the likes of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. His last appearance on-screen was with the 2019 film Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
