Janmashtami 2021: Pulkit Samrat, Kunal Kemmu Share Childhood Pics Dressed As Lord Krishna

The festival, Janmashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, has been a favourite among kids, who love to dress up as their beloved idol. On the auspicious occasion, many of us have loved to dress up as Lord Krishna, adorned with ornaments, with a flute in our hands and taken part in plays or fancy dress competitions dedicated to the life of the Indian god. Among many social media users, celebrities like Kunal Kemmu, Pulkit Samrat and Neil Nitin Mukesh have shared lovely throwback photos of them looking adorable in their 'natkhat' Krishna avatar. Have a look

Like many of us, our Bollywood celebrities have enjoyed their share of childhood fun, dressing up as the innocent 'maakhan chor' (butter thief) as they posed for pictures. Actor Pulkit Samrat took to his Instagram account sharing a throwback photo of him clad in ornaments, including a heavy crown. Little Pulkit can be seen posing with the iconic flute held against his lips as he performs in the 'Raas Leela' play. Uploading the picture, he wrote," The one with the Raas Leela 💕 #happyjanmashtami".

On a similar note, the Go Goa Gone actor Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable childhood photo where he can be seen smiling as he poses like Lord Krishna. Reminiscing his younger days when the actor used to participate in fancy dress competitions, he reminisced the festivities and wrote," Janmashtami brings back old memories of 'Pot Breaking' by forming a human pyramid! This picture takes me back to those days... I wish for Lord Krishna's joy and innocence to give you faith and strength to brave every obstacle in life 🙏🏻✨". His photo instantly received many adorable reactions from fans, with his wife Soha Ali khan's sister Saba commenting," You're adorable! Happy Janmashtami..to you and your loved ones. 🙏".

Among the list of celebrities showcasing their childhood dressed as Lord Krishna is Neil Nitin Mukesh, who shared a video he uploaded last year to mark the festival. In the post, one can see Nitin Mukesh's devotional song Maiyya Mori being played in the background as little Neil poses as Krishna. Have a look.

On the occasion of Janmashtami today, August 30, many celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Kajal Aggarwal and Singer Shaan have also penned lovely wishes for their fans on their respective social media handles.

