The festival of Krishna Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashtami, is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna. On this occasion, the devotees make several delicacies and offer them to Lord Krishna. As the entire country is celebrating the festival Janmashtami 2022, South star Shriya Saran, who is also a famous Kathak dancer, recently shared a beautiful dance performance on the track Govindam.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shriya Saran shared an impeccable dance performance on Govindam. In the clip, the Drishyam star could be seen donning a beautiful white lehenga with golden and pink details. The actor grooved to the track with elegance and surely won fans' hearts. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Happy Janmasthami , may you all be blessed with Krishna’s love @nutanpatwardhan thank you for composing this for this special occasion. Grateful."

The RRR actor's fans were thrilled to watch her performance as one of them called her, "Epitome of grace." Another fan called her "Beautiful. Absolutely Stunning," while many others sent her and her son their best wishes.

Shriya Saran shares another Kathak video on Janmashtami 2022

Shriya Saran shared another video of her dance performance in which she could be seen playing a Panihaari. The actor portrayed a Gopi in the dance sequence and won hearts. In the caption, she mentioned her way of connecting with the divine and penned, "Happy Janmashtami, let’s spread love and happiness today ! I see krishna in dance , that’s my way of connecting to divine . Tell me what’s yours."

Malayalam star Keerthy Suresh reacted to her video and dropped heart-eyed emojis. One of her fans wrote, "so gorgeous. I see God and connect with him through kindness. Constantly remind myself to be kind," while another penned, "Dancing Queen Best Mom Good Actor Stay Happy You Andy your family Dear."

Image: Instagram/@shriya_saran1109