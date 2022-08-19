The Hindu holiday of Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, honours the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. The name Krishna Janmashtami means "Occasion of the birth of Krishna." According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, it is observed in Bhadrapada Masa on the eighth tithi (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). The Gregorian calendar's months of August or September coincide with this.

Hindus celebrate Janmashtami by holding night vigils, fasting, singing, and praying together, cooking and sharing special cuisine, and visiting Krishna or Vishnu temples. Both the Bhagavad Gita and the Bhagavata Purana are recited at significant Krishna temples. Here are some messages and wishes for individuals who are honouring the auspicious day:

Happy Janmashtami 2022 Wishes

May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries on this Janmashtmi! And give you all the love, peace and happiness! Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

It is the day when Makhan chor is born. May this day he steals all your worries and bless you with the sweetness of Makhan and mishri in life. A very Happy Janmashtami to you!

Keep in mind the principles that Lord Krishna imparted in the Gita and always abide by the path of dharma. Cheers to Janmashtami!

Janmashtami is the occasion of fun, joy, and love and there is so much more. Wishing you a Happy Dahi Handi.

May the blessings of Lord Krishna always be with you and your family. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami.

Happy Janmashtami 2022 Greetings

Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervour and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami.

May this Janmashtami bring happiness to your life and hatred will be far apart from your life. Enjoy the festival with love in your heart and good wishes for others. Happy Janmashtami.

Leave all your worries to Lord Krishna on this day and he will take care of you. Happy Janmashtami!

Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants with his playful mischiefs. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Shri Krishna Images

Image: Amazon.in

Image: Peakpx

Image: Peakpx

Happy Janmashtami 2022: Whatsapp Status

Image: Best Whatsapp Status Video

Image: RealStatus.In

Image: Wishes&Quotes

Image: Instagram/@____lord_krishna____