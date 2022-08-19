Quick links:
The Hindu holiday of Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, honours the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. The name Krishna Janmashtami means "Occasion of the birth of Krishna." According to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, it is observed in Bhadrapada Masa on the eighth tithi (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight). The Gregorian calendar's months of August or September coincide with this.
Hindus celebrate Janmashtami by holding night vigils, fasting, singing, and praying together, cooking and sharing special cuisine, and visiting Krishna or Vishnu temples. Both the Bhagavad Gita and the Bhagavata Purana are recited at significant Krishna temples. Here are some messages and wishes for individuals who are honouring the auspicious day:
Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervour and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami.
May this Janmashtami bring happiness to your life and hatred will be far apart from your life. Enjoy the festival with love in your heart and good wishes for others. Happy Janmashtami.
Leave all your worries to Lord Krishna on this day and he will take care of you. Happy Janmashtami!
Celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna who enchants with his playful mischiefs. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.