The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Javed Akhtar & Simi Garewal All Praise For CM Uddhav Thackeray's Efforts In Fighting COVID

Bollywood News

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Simi Garewal took to their Twitter handle on Sunday to praise Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's efforts amid COVID19

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Javed

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Simi Garewal took to their respective Twitter handles on Sunday to praise Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's efforts to tackle Coronavirus in the state. Appreciating his clear and detailed communication on a regular basis, Simi Garewal called Uddhav Thackeray a 'wise administrator'.

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar gave his 'salute' to Thackeray for handling COVID-19 with 'clear directives'. Earlier Sonam Kapoor and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah also praised Uddhav Thackeray's decisions that have helped citizens feel comparatively at ease.

CM Uddhav reveals 'Didn't permit Tablighi Jamaat event in Maharashtra'; state tally at 423

The Maharashtra chief minister, the first Thackeray to serve the state in such a capacity, has been lauded on various social media platforms for the way he is handling the COVID-19 situation despite the state having a high number of positive cases. 

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that lifting of lockdown in the state after April 14 will depend upon the compliance by people to the government directives, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a "staggered exit" from the curbs. In a webcast, the CM also warned of strict action against those who spread communally divisive messages on social media amidst rising cases of COVID-19 in various states.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
SEX WORKERS SEEK GOVT'S AID
safety
UNIQUE TECHNIQUE TO STAY SAFE
Sudarsan Pattnaik
SUDARHAN PATNAIK ON PM'S APPEAL
Rohit Sharma
ROHIT URGES INDIA TO UNITE
Nizamuddin
HIMACHAL DGP WARNS MARKAZ ATTENDEES
COVID-19: CRPF band spreads awareness through song, croon 'corona ko harana hai', watch
CRPF'S SPECIAL COVID-19 SONG