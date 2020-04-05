Javed Akhtar & Simi Garewal All Praise For CM Uddhav Thackeray's Efforts In Fighting COVID

Lyricist Javed Akhtar and actor Simi Garewal took to their respective Twitter handles on Sunday to praise Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's efforts to tackle Coronavirus in the state. Appreciating his clear and detailed communication on a regular basis, Simi Garewal called Uddhav Thackeray a 'wise administrator'.

Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar gave his 'salute' to Thackeray for handling COVID-19 with 'clear directives'. Earlier Sonam Kapoor and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah also praised Uddhav Thackeray's decisions that have helped citizens feel comparatively at ease.

CM Uddhav reveals 'Didn't permit Tablighi Jamaat event in Maharashtra'; state tally at 423

Maharashtra Govt under leadership of CM Uddhav Thackray needs to be congratulated for handling the Covid 19 with clear directives. My salute . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 4, 2020

We are fortunate & blessed to have @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray as our CM. My admiration grows each day with each pronouncement. A wise administrator. A man with a clear vision. And a heart.. https://t.co/NNqTzs4uCh — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) April 4, 2020

@CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray you are true leaders. Really lucky to have you lead us. https://t.co/XLspjMpaaA — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 4, 2020

That’s very kind of you ☺️🙏🏻 we are only doing what we must and what we can, with the best of intent — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 4, 2020

The Maharashtra chief minister, the first Thackeray to serve the state in such a capacity, has been lauded on various social media platforms for the way he is handling the COVID-19 situation despite the state having a high number of positive cases.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that lifting of lockdown in the state after April 14 will depend upon the compliance by people to the government directives, two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at a "staggered exit" from the curbs. In a webcast, the CM also warned of strict action against those who spread communally divisive messages on social media amidst rising cases of COVID-19 in various states.

A small virus like Corona is testing us. How can we take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj if we surrender to it? Maharashtra is the land of the braves, warriors and the saints. We will never fall short when it comes to putting up a fight. We will fight and win! pic.twitter.com/ka2I66Q7Mt — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 4, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

