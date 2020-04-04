CM Uddhav Reveals 'Didn't Permit Tablighi Jamaat Event In Maharashtra'; State Tally At 423

Advising people to refrain from communalising the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the wake of a number of Tablighi Jamaat attendees testing positive, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, warned that one must not spread fake news. He assured that Maharashtra did not permit a similar Tablighi Jamaat event in the state and that the authorities have traced all attendees. He added that the COVID-19 virus sees no religion, as Delhi Crime branch is currently hunting the Jamaat chief who is reportedly in 'self-isolation'.

Uddhav Thackeray: 'Din't allow a Tablighi Jamaat event in Maharashtra'

Like COVID-19 virus, there is a communal virus too. I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun. This COVID19 virus sees no religion: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray https://t.co/lrfWw2Dgl7 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Maharashtra & Markaz

According to PTI, 252 people from Maharashtra attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Officials state that 54 attendees have been quarantined in Nagpur, 1 in Wardha and over 200 attendees have been traced in the Konkan area. PM Modi had spoken to CM Uddhav Thackeray urging him to trace, test and treat all Markaz attendees as soon as possible. Health Ministry has stated that around 1032 attendees have tested positive till date. The government has quarantined around 22,000 people throughout the country in relation to the Markaz event.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same as the state recorded the highest number of cases at 423 cases, with 19 deaths.

