Javed Akhtar Elated To Win Richard Dawkins Award, Says 'It's A Huge Recognition'

On June 7, the news of Javed Akhtar winning the Richard Dawkins Award was reported. Talking about his win, in a recent media interview, Javed Akhtar revealed that he is happy that someone across the globe noticed his views and perspectives. He also said that the Richard Dawkins Award is a testament to his thought process and rationality. He lastly said that he is elated to receive the Richard Dawkins Award.

Richard Dawkins Award is named after the revolutionary English biologist Richard Dawkins. The Award was started back in 2003 by the Atheist Alliance of America, however, in 2019, the Richard Dawkins Award moved to the Center for Inquiry (CFI). The Richard Dawkins Award seeks to recognise individuals from different walks of life, who uphold secularism and rationalism through their views. Before Javed Akhtar actor and comedian Ricky Gervais, Stephan John Fry, among others have been the recipient of the Richard Dawkins Award. Interestingly, Javed Akhtar is the first Indian to win the Richard Dawkins Award.

Meanwhile, sounding more thrilled and elated than Javed Akhtar was Shabana Azmi in her tweet she posted on the wee hours of Sunday. She wrote, "Such marvellous news. Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu. To win an award from your Hero is the ultimate validation." (sic) Soon after her tweet, Bollywood celebrities like Dia Mirza, Nikkhil Advani, Anil Kapoor, among others, wished Akhtar on his win.

Bollywood celebrities laud Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Saab has won the the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award 2020 for critical thinking, holding religious dogma upto scrutiny, advancing human progress and humanist values. He is the only Indian to have won this award! @Javedakhtarjadu Congratulations! You make us proud. — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 7, 2020

Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu for standing tall in the face of injustice and adversity. You are shining example to us all. 👏👏👏 #RichardDawkinsAward @AzmiShabana — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) June 7, 2020

Knowing that Richard Dawkins has been your hero since you read 'The Selfish Gene', the prestigious Richard Dawkins Award must be extra special for you @Javedakhtarjadu Saab! It's a truly incredible honour! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/J5EXqP2I8g — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 7, 2020

Javed Akhtar, who is one of the leading figures of the entertainment industry has lent his support to various social causes and has also received backlash umpteen times for it. However, nothing has stopped Akhtar from expressing his views.

