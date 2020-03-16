Javed Akhtar's Net Worth As A Screenwriter, Lyricist And Poet Is Copious

Javed Akhtar is a popular Bollywood screenwriter and lyricist famous for penning down songs like Jee Le Zara from Talaash and Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Jaaved Akhtar, in his entire lifetime, has also penned a few scripts for movies like Andaz and Mr India.

Javed Akhtar moved to politics after his career in Bollywood became successful. Javed Akhtar is known a member of the Rajya Sabha and often makes it to the headlines for his various opinions. Here is an insight of Javed Akhtar’s net worth, that will leave you in splits.

Also Read: Rangoli Chandel Claims Javed Akhtar Threatened Kangana Ranaut Over Her Hrithik Roshan Spat

Javed Akhtar’s net worth

According to Forbes, Tv Blaze and other various sources online, Javed Akhtar’s net worth is said to be ₹ 200 crores, annually. His earnings of the year have yet to be determined as his salary is not yet updated. During the early years, Javed Akhtar would charge ₹100 for a minor film dialogue.

According to Celebrity Net worth, he also worked as an assistant and the first break he got in Bollywood was Salim Khan’s movie Haathi Mere Saathi. He also got a big success for penning down Andaz. After he made a collaboration with screenwriter Salim, the duo created many hit movies like Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay, Don, and Trishul. Javed Akhtar is also India’s first scriptwriter to have achieved the status of ‘Most Successful Script Writers of all time’.

Also Read Mr India Trilogy Controversy: Javed Akhtar Slams Shekhar Kapur Over 'creative Outrage'

According to Net Worth Stats, Javed Akhtar is a member of screenwriters and popular celebrities social group. Most of Javed Akhtar’s wealth comes from screenwriting, and since recent years, he has been earning through writing poetry and lyrics too. Javed Akhtar has recently been in the news for a case being filed against him for his remarks on the Delhi Riots.

Also Read: Case Filed Against Javed Akhtar In Bihar Court For His Remarks On Delhi Riots

Also Read: Manoj Tiwari Slams Javed Akhtar For Remark On Delhi Violence, Asks Him To 'call For Peace'

Disclaimer: The information provided above has been solely picked up from different online sources and has not been confirmed with the above person.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.