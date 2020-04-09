Jaya Bachchan's Birthday: Bengali Films Of The Actress From Debut Till Now

Jaya Bachchan is known as of the finest actor of her time and has won nine Filmfare Awards. She is most popular for her performances in Sholay (1975), Silsila (1981), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) to name a few. Besides her work in Hindi films, Jaya has worked in a few Bengali movies too. As she turns 72-years-old today on April 9, 2020, read to know her work in Bengali industry.

Jaya Bachchan’s Bengali films

Mahanagar

Jaya Bachchan made her acting debut in the 1963 Bengali film, Mahanagar, with English title as The Big City. It is a drama film written and directed by Satyajit Ray. The film stars Madhabi Mukerjee in the leading role of Arati Mazumdar. Jaya was reportedly 15-years-old who was making her first appearance in the movie.

Janani

Sulochana Chatterjee, Kali Bannerjee, Satya Banerjee, Ajit Chatterjee and Jaya Bachchan stars with others in Janani. Directed by Ajit Ganguly, it is a family drama film released in 1971. It was Jaya’s second Bengali and fourth overall film in a single year.

Dhanyee Meye

Directed by Arabinda Mukhopadhyay, Dhanyee Meye is a romantic comedy film. Jaya Bachchan stars as Monosha along with Uttam Kumar, Sabitri Chatterjee, Partho Mukherjee, Jahor Roy and Nripati Chattopadhyay. The movie released in 1971 and was penned by Debanshu Mukherjee.

Desh

Jaya Bachchan rose to fame in the 1970s and primarily worked in Hindi films. She made her comeback in Bengali industry in 2002 with Desh. The film also stars Sabyasachi Chakrabarty and Abhishek Bachchan. Raja Sen helmed this drama film where Jaya played the lead as Suprabha Devi, a freedom fighter.

Meherjaan

Meherjaan stars Jaya Bachchan as Meher along with Victor Banerjee, Omar Rahim, Shaina Amin, Reetu A Sattar and Azad Abul Kalam Pavel with others. After its release in January 2011, the movie was reportedly pulled from the theatres due to the hostile response of some segments of the audience. It marked the feature-length debut film of Bangladeshi filmmaker, Rubaiyat Hossain.

Sunglass

Released in 2013, Sunglass is a bilingual film with Hindi title as Taak Jhaank. It stars Tota Roy Chowdhury, Konkana Sen Sharma, Raima Sen, Naseeruddin Shah and Jaya Bachchan. It is a comedy thriller film written and directed by Rituparno Ghosh. It was her last appearance on the big screen, excluding a cameo in Ki & Ka.

