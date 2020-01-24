The Debate
Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan Are Doting Parents To Bride Katrina Kaif, See Pics

Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif was seen as a beautiful bride and daughter to Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan for the shoot of her latest commercial. Check the pictures here.

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Amitabh Bachchan recently faced a personal loss after which he took 2 days off work. Bachchan Sr. took to his official blog to share that sad news. The veteran star resumed work on January 24, 2020. As soon as he returned to work he shared new pictures from the sets of a commercial for which he is shooting. In these images, we can see BigB with wife Jaya Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Take a look at the images here-

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan turn parents to Katrina Kaif for her on-screen marriage

Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Katrina Kaif

In this image, we can see Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif walking in the marriage hall. In this image, Katrina is dressed as a bride and Amitabh is seen as her father. They were seen shooting for a jewellery brand in this picture. Katrina looks stunning as a North Indian bride in this picture.

Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Katrina Kaif

In this second image, we can see Jaya Bachchan along with Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. The photo shows Katrina dressed as a bride. She is seen entering the marriage ceremony place with her on-screen parents, Amitabh and Jaya. We can see Amitabh holding Katrina’s hands as he escorts her to a mandaap.

Amitabh, Jaya, Katrina

In the third image, we can see all three stars are dressed in South Indian attire. Katrina is seen in a green saree whereas Jaya Bachchan is seen in an orange saree. Amitabh Bachchan is seen in a white lungi and shirt. All three look happy. It seems like Katrina is dancing and Amitabh is trying to dance just like her, making Jayaji laugh. The picture sure is giving us #family goals.

(Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Blog)

 

 

