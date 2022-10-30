Jaya Bachchan Reveals Amitabh Bachchan Put A Condition On Their Marriage; 'I Don't Want..'

Jaya Bachchan recently revealed that her superstar husband Amitabh Bachchan didn't want a wife who'll be working regular '9-5' hours post their marriage.

The veteran, who'll soon be celebrating her 50th marriage anniversary with Big B, recalled him telling her that she could work, however, the projects must be chosen wisely and with the right people. Appearing on her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda‘s podcast, What the Hell Navya, Jaya also narrated the story behind their marriage, which happened in a low-key setting on June 3, 1973.

Jaya Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan put a condition to marry her

Responding to Navya's question on how the Sholay star proposed to her, Jaya Bachchan mentioned, "I was shooting in Calcutta and we had decided that we will go for a holiday if one movie that we had done is a hit, Zanjeer. The movie was a hit. I was shooting for a movie in Calcutta and nana (grandpa) called and said, 'There's a problem'. We had decided we will get married in October because by then my work would have reduced. He said, 'I definitely don't want a wife who will be 9-5. Please work, you must work but not every day. You choose your projects, work with the right people'."

Jaya Bachchan also remembered the actor calling and telling her that his parents weren't allowing him to go on a vacation with her, saying that they must get married if they want to holiday together. Jaya mentioned they eventually preponed their wedding from October to June.

Jaya Bachchan recalls her 'quite wedding' with Amitabh Bachchan

Spilling beans on how Big B asked for her hand in marriage, she mentioned, "He called my father and spoke to him. My father wasn't very happy, my father never wanted me to get married. We were three sisters. He said, ‘I have not brought you into this world to just educate yourself, get married and settle down and have children. I want you all to do something in life’. That was my father. And then he spoke to my father who said, 'That's fine. We don't want a big wedding. My parents are alive, I want them to attend''." She added that they got married at her godmother's house in Mumbai.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BACHCHAN)