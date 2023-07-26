Jaya Bachchan Schools Paps At Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Chillao Mat...

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani. Recently, she attended the screening of her film in Mumbai. At the event, she scolded the paps and the video quickly went viral on the internet.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will essay the lead roles in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Jaya Bachchan will be seen with Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in the film.

The film will hit the big screens on July 28.

I am not deaf: Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan was accompanied by her son, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter Shweta Bachchan. She sported a red ethnic attire. As the actress entered the venue, the paparazzi quickly surrounded her, hounding for her photographs. However, instead of obliging, she shouted and urged them to speak softly. "I am not deaf. Chilao mat, aaram se baat karo (Don’t shout, talk softly)," Bachchan said.

Jaya Bachchan reveals why she doesn't entertain paps

Jaya Bachchan seldom poses for photographs and often disapproves of their "intrusive" behavior. At a fashion film premiere hosted by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, she had candidly explained her displeasure and pointed out that she is willing to give pictures when the photographers follow proper decorum, like standing in a queue and waiting for celebrities to arrive.

(Jaya Bachchan sported a red ethnic suit for the screening of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani | Image: Viral Bhayani)

However, she said that she gets irritated when the paparazzi resort to hiding and clicking pictures without consent which was an intrusion on her privacy. Jaya said that she understands the demands of being in the public eye but remains steadfast in asserting her boundaries when it comes to her personal space and privacy.