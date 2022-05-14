'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh-starrer Takes A Dull Start

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Jayeshbhai Jordaar recently hit theatres and left fans stunned. The actor takes on the role of a sharp-witted Gujarati man, who leaves no stones unturned to protect his unborn daughter and break patriarchal norms that prevail in the society, in the social comedy-drama. The makers of the film made sure to promote it well, and kept the fans entertained even before the film was released. However, viewers were left divided after the film's release as many found its story unpleasing. Here is how the film is performing at the box office.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh in the pivotal role, accompanied by Shalini Pandey, who made her Bollywood debut with the film. The film also sees Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah acing their roles as Ranveer Singh's parents. Many movie-goers caught the film's shows on the very first day, yet the numbers did not come out to be impressive.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Box Office Collection, Day 1

Jayshbhai Jordaar came out to be one of the poorest openers for Ranveer Singh. While the film addressed a very important concept with the right drama, emotions, and comedy, it failed to collect some good numbers. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned approximately Rs 4 crores on Day 1. Seeing the star cast of the film, the numbers are very low.

The screen count of Jayeshabhai Jordaar cannot be counted as one of the reasons for the low numbers as the movie is being showcased on 2250 screens in India, as per a report by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The overseas screen count of the film is 1250, making a total of 3500 screens across the world.

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Jayeshbhai Jordaar arrived in the theatres on May 13, 2022, after facing several delays. The film was set to hit the big screens in October 2020 but was further postponed several times till May 2022. The movie is helmed by debutant Divynag Thakkar and its plot sheds light on the important social issue of eliminating female foeticide. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh