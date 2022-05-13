Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter Review: Fans Calls Film Ranveer Singh's 'best Work' To Date

In his much-awaited entertainer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which hit silver screens on Friday, Ranveer Singh takes on the role of a sharp-witted Gujarati man who endures all sorts of hardships to protect his unborn daughter and quash the patriarchal norms that prevail in society. The family entertainer, which also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles, has proven to be a sure shot success as fans are rushing out of the cinema halls and sharing their excitement after watching the film. Take a look at how fans reacted to Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar on its Day 1 or release.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter review

Once the initial shows ended, fans took to their respective Twitter handles and posted their reviews after watching the film in theatres. One of the fans tweeted while he was watching the film in the theatre and mentioned that the movie was cracking him up and lauded Ranveer Singh's performance in the film. Another fan stated that the movie was awesome while mentioning how Ranveer Singh should receive special applause for taking on such a role while another fan revealed how it was interesting for him to watch the film because only the first 30 minutes of the film included the story that was depicted in the trailer. Meanwhile, another fan stated that the movie was amazing, adding that it was Ranveer Singh;'s best work to date. She even mentioned that no other actor could've justified the role better than Ranveer. Take a look at early reviews of Jayeshbhai Jordaar here.

#JayeshbhaiJordaar Till Interval 🤣🤣 it's out & out @RanveerOfficial Show! Bhai kya Character Pakda Hai , Hass Hass Ke Haalat Kharab Ho Gayi! ❤️



Loved it so far.



The Thing you saw in trailer is just starting 30 mins of the Film 🤩



INTRESTINGG TAKE A BOW #divyangthakkar — Rahul Tahilani (@TahilaniRahul) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar jayesh bhai kaamal kardiya @RanveerOfficial you deserve special applause for taking this role out and credits to shalpz 💯💯 for her subtleness . Proving it out director potrayed the pregnancy and girl child issues. very well making it a must watch today — jetha hitler (@baapofhollywood) May 13, 2022

Jo trailer mein dikhaya that’s already done in 30 minutes .. so that’s interesting … #JayeshbhaiJordaar — Ranveer’s Jordaar ⚡️⚡️ Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) May 13, 2022

“It was very nice and very amazing. Till now Ranveer Singh best work because his acting i dont think anybody else could have justified this role better than him.”#JayeshbhaiJordaar #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/Ae3eCNpT9o — Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) May 13, 2022

More on Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Initially, Jayeshbhai Jordaar was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020. However, owing to the pandemic-induced restrictions, the premiere of the film was postponed indefinitely. Instead of releasing the film via OTT platforms, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar decided to wait until the re-opening of cinema halls. Now, the film released theatrically on 13 May 2022. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the plot of the film sheds light on the important social issue of eliminating female foeticide. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh