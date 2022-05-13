Last Updated:

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Twitter Review: Fans Calls Film Ranveer Singh's 'best Work' To Date

As the fans visit the theatres to watch Ranveer Singh's highly-awaited film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, here's what they are sharing online. Take a look.

In his much-awaited entertainer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which hit silver screens on Friday, Ranveer Singh takes on the role of a sharp-witted Gujarati man who endures all sorts of hardships to protect his unborn daughter and quash the patriarchal norms that prevail in society. The family entertainer, which also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles, has proven to be a sure shot success as fans are rushing out of the cinema halls and sharing their excitement after watching the film. Take a look at how fans reacted to Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar on its Day 1 or release.

Once the initial shows ended, fans took to their respective Twitter handles and posted their reviews after watching the film in theatres. One of the fans tweeted while he was watching the film in the theatre and mentioned that the movie was cracking him up and lauded Ranveer Singh's performance in the film. Another fan stated that the movie was awesome while mentioning how Ranveer Singh should receive special applause for taking on such a role while another fan revealed how it was interesting for him to watch the film because only the first 30 minutes of the film included the story that was depicted in the trailer. Meanwhile, another fan stated that the movie was amazing, adding that it was Ranveer Singh;'s best work to date. She even mentioned that no other actor could've justified the role better than Ranveer. Take a look at early reviews of Jayeshbhai Jordaar here.

Initially, Jayeshbhai Jordaar was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020. However, owing to the pandemic-induced restrictions, the premiere of the film was postponed indefinitely. Instead of releasing the film via OTT platforms, the makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar decided to wait until the re-opening of cinema halls. Now, the film released theatrically on 13 May 2022. Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, the plot of the film sheds light on the important social issue of eliminating female foeticide. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

