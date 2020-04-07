Jeetendra's Birthday: 5 Songs Of The 'Jumping Jack' Of Bollywood

Bollywood veteran star Jeetendra earned the sobriquet of 'Jumping Jack' in Bollywood owing to his energetic dancing style. Jeetendra was born on April 7, 1942, in Amritsar as Ravi Kapoor. On the occasion of his birthday, here are his top 5 dances that prove hat he was the 'Jumping Jack' of Bollywood.

READ:Ekta Kapoor's Hilarious Meme, Featuring Jeetendra, Amid Lockdown Leaves Fans Amused

Jeetendra's dance songs that were popular

Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq - Farz

Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq from the movie Farz is a very popular song of Jeetendra when it comes to his signature jumping moves. The song sung by legendary singer Mohammad Rafi features Jeetendra and Aruna Irani. Jeetendra makes his entry in the movie with this song. It was reported that the actor had randomly picked up the clothes from a shop before shooting for the song. It later went on to become his trademark style.

Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam - Humjoli

Dhal Gaya Din, Ho Gayi Shaam is from the movie Humjoli. One cannot think of Jeetendra and not be reminded of his popular song. The song features Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar. This was one of the most romantic songs of his time. The song also became popular as the actors were playing badminton in it.

READ:UNSEEN PICTURES: PM Modi Poses With Jeetendra, Asha Bhosle, And Others, Encourages Everyone To Visit National Museum Of Indian Cinema

Taki O Taki - Himmatwala

Taki O Taki is from the 1983 masala movie Himmatwala. The movie had Jeetendra and Sridevi in lead roles. The song Taki O Taki featuring Jeetendra and Sridevi in an energetic mood is sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle.

Baap Ki Kasam - Mawaali

Baap Ki Kasam from Mawaali is another popular song of Jeetendra and Sridevi. The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle. Jeetendra and Sridevi's have entertained the viewers with their dance steps in many of their songs.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor's Hilarious Meme, Featuring Jeetendra, Amid Lockdown Leaves Fans Amused

Naino Mein Sapna - Himmatwala

Naino Mein Sapna is one of the popular songs from Himmatwala. The song features Jeetendra and Sridevi. The chemistry between Jeetendra and Sridevi was one of the reasons for the song's popularity. The 1983 film starred actors Jeetendra, Sridevi, Shakti Kapoor, Amjad Khan, Kadar Khan, Satyendra Kapoor, Asrani, and Waheeda Rahman.

Jeetendra has acted in over 200 movies as the lead, out of which over 120 were hits. He was active from the '60s to the '90s but his major hits came in '70s and '80s. When it came to fashion, it was Jeetendra who set the trend with his white pants and white shoes.

Also Read: Jeetendra And Hema Malini’s Wedding Was Stopped By A ‘drunk’ Dharmendra

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.