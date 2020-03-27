Ekta Kapoor's Hilarious Meme, Featuring Jeetendra, Amid Lockdown Leaves Fans Amused

Ekta Kapoor recently gave her fans a hearty laugh as she put up a meme on her official Instagram handle. In the video posted, a scene from the film Haatim Tai was modified to create relatable content for the viewers. The film features Ekta Kapoor’s father, Jeetendra, in the lead role.

Ekta Kapoor’s hilarious post for young couples

Ekta Kapoor recently posted a meme on her official Instagram handle, pointing out how the 21-day lockdown will be affecting couples all around the world. In the meme, a scene from Ekta Kapoor’s father’s film can be seen used aptly. In this scene, the female character’s face is being revealed only to shock the audience. The lady’s face and arms are shown covered in a thick layer of natural body hair. In the tagline for the meme, the anonymous maker has written how this is going to be the condition of the women all around the country as the beauty parlours are shut amidst the 21-day lockdown. They have made the Haatim Tai reference to point out how girlfriends will look after the lockdown is pulled back. In the caption for the post, Ekta Kapoor has mentioned in the caption for the post how it is one of her favourite films starring father Jeetendra. Have a look at the post here.

Read Ekta Kapoor Wishes Smriti Irani On Her Birthday, Recalls Hilarious Incident

Read Ekta Kapoor's Best Fashion Looks That You Must Check Out; See Pics

Ekta Kapoor’s fun time with son Ravie

Ekta Kapoor recently shared a video of herself having some quality time with son Ravie Kapoor. In the video, the little boy can be seen grooving to the beats of the famous song Taki Taki. She has mentioned in the caption for the post how dance is the answer to everything. Here's the post:

Read Sidharth Shukla To Join Rashami Desai For Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin' Season 4?

Read Times Ekta Kapoor Shared Fun Videos And Pics Of Her Dad Jeetendra

Image Courtesy: Ekta Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.