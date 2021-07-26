Jennifer Lopez Turns 52; Malaika Arora And Others Fangirl Over Her Stunning Beauty

Jennifer Lopez is one of the prolific American artists who has gained popularity over the years for her stunning performances and has inspired many with her scintillating beauty. As she recently turned 52, she shared glimpses of her bikini photos that took the internet by storm. Even many artists from the Indian entertainment industry took to their social media and revealed how much she inspired them.



Malaika Arora refers to Jennifer Lopez as ‘Queen’

On the occasion of Jennifer Lopez’s birthday on July 24, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos of the American singer in which she was seen sporting a stunning two-piece bikini with a cool hat. She posted the picture on her Instagram stories and titled it ‘queen.’ She even added yet another picture of Lopez in which she was seen kissing her beau and actor, Ben Affleck. While gushing over the moment, Malaika Arora captioned the picture by writing ‘Ufff” and added a fire emoji next to it in order to depict how it was a fiery picture of them together.

IMAGE: MALAIKA ARORA INSTAGRAM

Neelam Kothari Soni’s inspiration

Even Neelam Kothari Soni took to her Instagram handle and shared the same picture while stating how Jennifer Lopez was her inspiration and also wrote how age was just a number while revealing that she turned 52.

IMAGE: NEELAM KOTHARI INSTAGRAM

Malaika Arora’s sister and actor, Amrita Arora posted the same and captioned it as ‘just gonna leave it here...queen’ though she later removed it from her stories after a while.

Jennifer Lopez turned 52 and posted a series of photos of herself from one of her photoshoots in which she was seen sporting a bikini along with a floral printed cape. She captioned it as ‘52 what it do…’ She even added a photo of her with Ben Affleck in which they were seen kissing each other. She received tons of love from numerous celebrity artists as well as her fans who took to the comment section and swamped her post with sweet birthday wishes.

Jennifer Lopez’s latest

Lopez is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies namely Marry Me and Shotgun Wedding in which she will be essaying the lead role. She will also be bankrolling these projects alongside other producers. Her romantic comedy movie, Marry Me is being directed by Kat Coiro and will feature actors namely John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, Chloe Coleman and Maluma and is expected to release on February 11, 2022. On the other hand, Shotgun Wedding has been slated to release on June 29, 2022, starring Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, and many more, along her side.

IMAGE: AP/MALAIKA ARORA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.