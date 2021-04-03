'Jersey' And Other South Indian To Bollywood Remake Films To Wait For

Various blockbuster south Indian films have been remade in Bollywood and the trend has proven to be quite beneficial economically. Films like Hera Pheri, Drishyam, and Kabir Singh are amongst the list of films that worked exceptionally well at the box office for their strong and impactful story and presentation. Here is a list of five upcoming Bollywood films which are a remade version of critically acclaimed south Indian entertainers.

Bollywood remakes to wait for

1. Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

Ayyappanum Koshiyyum is a Malayalam drama film which had been directed by late director Sachy. The film starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead role and revolved around a conflict between two men who have been trying to prove their power. The rights of the film had been acquired by John Abraham last year and the cast and crew of the film are still being finalized. As per the latest reports, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham might team up for the upcoming project.

2. Jersey

Jersey is a sports drama Telugu film that also won a National Award this year. The original film had been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and starred actor Nani in the lead role. The Hindi version of this entertainer has already been announced and Shahid Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role. The Hindi film Jersey is expected to hit the theatres in 2021.

3. Vikram Vedha remake

Vikram Vedha was a Tamil blockbuster that hit the theatres in 2017. The original film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and the Hindi remake is expected to bring together Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The film will be directed by Pushkar Gayathri, who also worked on the Tamil version of the film.

4. Drishyam 2 remake

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 is a Malayalam thriller film that has been creating a lot of hype ever since it released in February 2021. The film is the continuation of Drishyam, which had been remade in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The rights of this film have already been brought by producer Kumar Mangat and fans are very excited about the project.

5. Hit remake

Hit is a cop drama film that hit the theatres in the year 2017 and starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead role. Actor Rajkummar Rao has reportedly been roped in to play the lead role in the Hindi remake and the rest of the team is being still being finalized. The Tollywood fans are very hopeful about the project and have been eagerly waiting for updates.

Image Courtesy: Mohanlal and Shahid Kapoor Instagram