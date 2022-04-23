'Jersey' Box Office Collections Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-starrer Gets Average Opening

The much-awaited sports drama film Jersey finally released in the theatres on 22 April 2022. The film centres around the life of Arjun Talwar, portrayed by Shahid Kapoor and the struggles he faces in his life. Ahead of its release, there was a massive buzz around the project, with the trailer and its songs garnering all the attention.

As the film is out on the silver screens, we have the early estimates about how much the Shahid Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur-starrer sports drama earned on the first day of its release.

'Jersey' box office collections day 1

According to Sacnilk.com, it was recently revealed that Shahid Kapoor's sports drama film could not get a massive opening and it was quite shocking to the fans that the film earned Rs 3.50 Cr India net as per the early estimates. On the other hand, it was also revealed that the film had occupancy of an overall 13.89% in Hindi on Friday, 22 April 2022.

On the other hand, as per the reports by Bollywood Hungama, it was estimated that the movie earned Rs. 3.60 to 4.00 crores on its opening day. It was earlier expected the film would get a good opening however, it will come out as a shock to the fans that Shahid Kapoor-starrer might not get a good opening amidst the ongoing shows of KGF Chapter 2 and RRR that are still earning well.

More about Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

The sports drama revolves around the life of a former cricketer, who plans to return to the field at the age of 36 for his son's dreams and to prove his mettle. It is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same title, starring Nani in the titular role. After facing several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was postponed numerous times. Other notable actors in the film include Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar as Kittu, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, Rudrashish Majumdar and others.

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor