Kiara Advani Reviews 'Jersey'; Shahid Kapoor Has Hilarious Reply For His 'Preeti'

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is receiving heaps of praises for his performance in the sports drama film Jersey, the film has managed to grab all the limelight with its powerful storyline and stellar cast's performance. Released on 22 April 2022, the movie follows the journey of a sportsperson deciding to follow his dream while navigating his tumultuous relationship as a father and a husband.

Ahead of its theatrical release, Shahid and Mrunal hosted a special screening of Jersey, which had stars like Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Ishaan Khatter among others in attendance. After watching the film, the actors took to their social media handles and penned their thoughts on the movie. Keeping up with the trajectory, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani took to her social media and lauded his friend Shahid's performance in the film. But what caught netizens' attention was Shahid's hilarious reply to his 'Preeti.'

Kiara Advani reviews Jersey

On Friday, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram stories and shared Jersey's poster. Sharing it, she penned her thoughts on the film. The Shershaah actor hailed Shahid and said that he as Arjun is nothing short of Magic. She wrote, “My dearest SK, you are just tooooo special ya, watching you as Arjun has been nothing short of magic, you hit it out of the park and how , as Jersey releases tomorrow my best wishes to the entire team, @amanthegill, the loveliest @mrunalthakur, the finest of them all, @officialpankajkapur sir and the captain of their ship @Gowtamnaidu for this beautiful film (raising hands emoji)”.

Here take a look-

Resharing Kiara's Instagram story, Shahid Kapoor's response to her co-star is winning hearts. Addressing Kiara as ‘Preeti’ and himself as ‘Kabir’ from their 2019's much-loved film Kabir Singh, Shahid wrote, “My dearest Preeti your words will always stay in Kabirs heart Tu meri bandi hai (pink heart emoji)”.

Here take a look-

More about Jersey

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film revolves around the life of a former cricketer, who plans to return to the field at the age of 36. It is a remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title starring Nani. Along with the lead stars, it also stars Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur and Ronit Kamra in pivotal roles.

Image:Instagram@shahidkapoor,kiaraaliaadvani