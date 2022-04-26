Last Updated:

‘Jersey’ Box Office Collections, Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-starrer's Hopes Dwindle Further

‘Jersey’ Box Office Collections, Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-starrer's hopes dwindled further at the ticket windows on Monday after an unimpressive weekend.

Shahid Kapoor delivered the biggest hit of his career with his last film Kabir Singh, which earned close to Rs 300 crore at the box office. The success of the film was one of the reasons why his fans were excited about his next release Jersey.  The movie is the remake of a successful Telugu film, making the actor's followers confident about it doing well at the ticket windows. 

However, the film faced numerous delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the KGF: Chapter 2 wave is ruling the roost right now. The two factors, apart from the film receiving mixed reviews, has led to the movie performing poorly at the box office. 

As a result, the cricket-based family drama is likely to collect only a small fraction of the blockbuster collections of Kabir Singh. The film faced a siginificant drop at the box office on day 4.

Jersey day 4, Box Office collections

Jersey, as per a report on Box Office India, earned in the Rs 1.50-Rs 1.70 crore range on Monday. The film had taken a Rs 3.75 crore opening, and grew only marginally to earn around Rs 5-5.15 crore over the next two days. However, the film has dropped by 57 per cent on the first weekday, which was termed as a 'big drop'.

The movie should have earned at least Rs 3 crore on Monday to stand some chance of a respectable total. But the film could not put up that total.

There was not much chance for the film to bounce back, because two films starring well-known names were gearing up for release this Friday on Eid - Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2. 

Jersey was thus expected to collect around Rs 20 crore by the end of the first week. 

Shahid Kapoor on the professional front

Shahid, however, has multiple projects in his kitty at the moment. He has signed Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar's next action film and also will be making his digital debut with a series being directed by The Family Man fame Raj & DK. An action film titled Bull would also feature the Ishq Vishk star.  

