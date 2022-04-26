KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Film Continues Good Run Post Earning Rs 300 Cr

KGF: Chapter 2 is continuing its impressive run at the box office! The Yash-starrer became the first film of the COVID-19 pandemic to hit the Rs 300-crore for the Hindi version over the weekend.

The film entered its second week on Monday, and there are still a good number of footfalls for the action film. It has now earned around Rs 330 crore for the Hindi version and takes another step over the Rs 350-crore mark. Overall, it is nearing the Rs 650 crore mark across the nation for all languages combined.

KGF: Chapter 2 box office collections, day 12

KGF: Chapter 2 earned around Rs 8 crore for its Hindi version, as per the early estimate report by Sacnilk. The film had a mammoth second weekend, earning over Rs 50 crore, that played a big role in it crossing the Rs 300-crore club by Sunday.

The Monday figures thus add to the Rs 321.12 crore tally till now, to make the total collections around Rs 329-330 crore.

#RockyBhai is #RocKING on [second] Sun... #KGF2 hits it out of the stadium yet again... *Weekend 2* crosses ₹ 50 cr mark, FANTASTIC... NOW, 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr. Total: ₹ 321.12 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/QNgGIGwrgP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 25, 2022

As far as the total collections for all languages are concerned, the period action film collected around Rs 15 crore on Monday. The total India collections thus stood at Rs 640.10 crore, the report added.

It has also become the sixth-highest worldwide grosser, beating PK after the figures in the weekend, to take the collections to Rs 883.56 crore. Though the figures are yet to be reported, the movie was set to cross the Rs 900 crore mark worldwide by day 12.

#KGF2 with ₹883.56 cr SURPASSES #AamirKhan's PK lifetime figure to become the SIXTH highest grossing Indian movie. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 25, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2 leaves Jersey behind

The scale of KGF 2's success could be understood from the fact that a Bollywood film, with an established actor like Shahid Kapoor in the lead, and an already successful story in Telugu in Jersey, has failed to leave a mark. KGF: Chapter 2 earned Rs 22.68 crore on its second Sunday, while Jersey in its first weekend of three days, could only earn around Rs 14 crore, as per a report by Box Office.

There are not too many doubts on KGF 2 beating the figures of other Bollywood blockbusters like PK, Bajragi Bhaijaan and Sanju, the next target for the film would the Rs 387.38 crore mark of Dangal, which is the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India. It will thus become only the second film after Baahubali: The Conclusion to beat this figure.