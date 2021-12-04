'Jersey' Movie's New Song 'Mehram' Has Ishaan Khatter And Kartik Aryan Obsessed

Mehram song from Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sports drama Jersey was released two days back and the song has been entertaining the audience ever since. Boosting the popularity of the track, Shahid's brother Ishaan Khatter and actor Kartik Aaryan were also seen grooving to the song. Mehram is the first song of the movie that was released and is sung by Sachet Tandon.

Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan groove to Jersey's new song Mehram

Jersey movie's first song Mehram was released by the makers earlier this week and features Shahid Kapoor's character Arjun coming to face his struggles and hardships. Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself working out as he listed to the song and tagged Shahid as he shared the video, writing " @shahidkapoor Kehna tu hi hai meri Mehram."

Actor Kartik Aaryan also took to his Instagram and shared a video of him returning from the sets of Shehzada post-pack-up. In the video, Kartik could be heard blasting Mehram song in full volume.

Shortly prior to its release, Kapoor was seen crooning the track on an Instagram live session, where he chuckled about having leaked the song before its premiere. "I have released the song before the song has even been released! Sachet and Parampara, please don't kill me for this! But I love this song so I had to sing it!" he said.

During the live session, the actor also opened up about the movie and said, "I am a fan of the original film. I loved the way Nani performed. I didn’t want to do another remake. I was looking for a story that was worthy, different and fresh. This one stayed for me. It resonated with me. Remakes are not easy. There is a sense of responsibility to not spoil people’s memory related to the original. It is far more challenging. This story was worthy of being told. It inspired and taught me something that I am going to keep with myself for life."

Meanwhile, Shahid will play the role of Arjun Raichand, a thirty-six years old cricketer who stopped his cricketing career over ten years ago, now trying to play for the Indian team. Jersey was earlier scheduled to release on November 5 on the occasion of Diwali but was postponed owing to a production delay. The movie will have a theatrical release on December 31, 2021, coinciding with New Year eve. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

