Jersey:Shahid Kapoor Shares Video Of Prep For His Role;strikes Ball Out Of The Park- Watch

Jersey preparations for Shahid Kapoor has been going on in full swing for quite some time now. The actor, who had previously posted a picture of himself in all the cricketing paraphernalia to portray the role of a cricketer in Jersey, took to Instagram and posted a video of his preparation for the film. The video showed his batting practice session where he struck the ball and hit it out of the pitch.

After the stupendous success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is prepping hard for his next which is a remake of Telugu film Jersey. While the film has managed to garner appreciation for its gripping story-line and star cast, the makers have recently finalized the female lead. The Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur is all set to feature opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film. In an interview with a leading media publication, Thakur claimed that she had watched Jersey, the original film, twice and just could not contain her excitement after she bagged the role.

What is 'Jersey' about?

Jersey chronicles the story of a failed cricketer who decides to revive his career and pursue his ambition. Helmed by Gautham Tinnanauri, Jersey promises a heart-warming story and features the relationship between a father and his son. Actor Shahid Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to add authenticity to his character, as the actor has been a part of several vigorous training sessions to portray the character of a cricketer with grace.

Shahid Kapoor's last movie Kabir Singh was a commercial success at the box office. The movie also starred Kiara Advani. It was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. However, the film was criticized for its 'toxic' content by audiences and critics alike.

