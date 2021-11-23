Last Updated:

'Jersey' Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens Call Shahid Kapoor 'best In Every Character'

As soon as the trailer for Jersey was released today, fans were out with the verdict on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Check out their reactions below.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Jersey

Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor


Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor is all set for the release of his highly-anticipated sports drama, Jersey. The film also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role and is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Serving as the remake of the commercially successful and National award-winning Telugu film with the same title, the Kapoor headlined film has been in the news since the makers dropped the first look of the actor on social media.

Now, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film. The trailer clip gives a brief glimpse of Shahid's character, Arjun Raichand, who is a former cricketer. Netizens get to see him contemplating a return to lost passion, cricket while going through a tumultuous phase in his wife, played by Mrunal Thakur. The intriguing trailer promises a roller coaster ride of emotions as the audience witness the rise and fall of an ambitious player. 

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey trailer Twitter review

As soon as the trailer for Jersey was released, fans were out with the verdict on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Several fans expressed their excitement and opinion over the same. A few of them could not help but get reminded of Kapoor's last hit, Kabir Singh. They appreciated Kapoor's avatar as a cricketer as well as the film's exciting plot. 

A fan tweeted, "This movie is going to rule new year week." Another one added several snaps from the trailer and captioned it as, "Shahid Kapoor the finest actor we have After seeing #JerseyTrailer now once again #ShahidKapoor sir u proved that u are the best in every character. Now #Jersey movie will be again ur super-duper blockbuster as like Kabir Singh @shahidkapoor sir all the best for Jersey."

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju, S.Naga Vamsi, the film also features Pankaj Kapur in a significant role. Additionally, Sachet & Parmpara have done the music score for the film. The producers have joined hands with Balaji Telefilms & Pen Marudhar for the All India Theatrical release of the film. As announced by Shahid Kapoor earlier in September via his Instagram, the movie will release on December 31 in theatres. 

(Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor)

Tags: Jersey, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur
