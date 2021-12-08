'Jersey': Witness Shahid And Mrunal's Budding Romance In Latest Track 'Maiyya Mainu'

After enticing fans with Jersey's first track Mehram, makers of the sports drama have released yet another soul-stirring song, Maiyya Mainu, which shows Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's brewing romance. The track opens with an adorable conversation between the duo, where Mrunal tells Shahid that she spoke to her dad about them. The clip then pans to various moments from their love tale, one where Mrunal comes across as a doting partner who accompanies Shahid during his practice sessions, the duo strutting away on a motorbike, enjoying the rains and more.

The track finally concludes with their romance culminating in marriage. The track has been crooned by Sachet Tandon, while Sachet and Parampara have composed, arranged and produced it.

Jersey's new song Maiyya Mainu released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 8, the Kabir Singh star shared the three-minute clip and wrote, "Maiyya Mainu, our lyrical love letter is out now!". Ahead of the release, Shahid mentioned that the song always makes him smile. He wrote, ''This one makes me smile every time."Take a look.

Only recently, the film's first track Mehram was released, which was all about Shahd's character overcoming hardships and tasting success through relentless dedication and hard work. The video showcases glimpses of him persistently trying to ace his craft, despite facing several resistances/ drawbacks in his journey. The song video concludes with Kapoor entering the cricket stadium and astonishing the spectators with his cricketing mettle as he finally seals victory.

The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial charts the tale of a failed cricketer in his thirties, who embarks on proving his mettle again in order to become a role model for his son. The tale of victory is about Arjun's dedication and discipline, despite his wife and others losing hope in his comeback. The film also stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor in a pivotal role. The movie will grace the theatres on December 31 this year.

