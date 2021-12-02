'Mehram' Song From 'Jersey' Embodies Shahid Kapoor's Relentless Struggles As A Cricketer

After enticing the audiences with Jersey's trailer, makers of Shahid Kapoor's sports drama have released its first track Mehram, which is all about overcoming hardships and tasting success through relentless dedication and hard work. The song opens up with a voice mocking Shahid's character for trying to re-enter the sports arena at the age of 36 when fresh talents are waiting to be explored. The video then showcases glimpses of him persistently trying to ace his craft, despite facing several resistances/ drawbacks in his journey. The song video concludes with Kapoor entering the cricket stadium and astonishing the spectators with his cricketing mettle as he finally seals victory.

The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial charts the tale of a failed cricketer in his thirties, who embarks on proving his mettle again in order to become a role model for his son. The tale of victory is about Arjun's dedication and discipline, despite his wife and others losing hope in his comeback. The film also stars veteran actor Pankaj Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, December 2, the Haider star unveiled the clip and wrote," #Mehram... the loving comforter. The heart of our film. Hope you feel the depth of its emotion. Presenting our first song from #Jersey." Take a look.

Shortly before its release, Kapoor was seen crooning the track on an Instagram live session, where he chuckled about having leaked the song before its premiere. "I have released the song before the song has even been released! Sachet and Parampara, please don't kill me for this! But I love this song so I had to sing it!" he said.

He also revealed he went through a lot of injuries while filming Jersey which made him get around 25 stitches on his body. Further noting that even busted his lip, Shahid said, "I don't know how many of you know but I busted my lip on this film. My strongest memory of Jersey will always be that I felt that I will never look the same again."

Jersey comes as the official remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu film of the same name, which went on to bag a National Award. The filming of the movie commenced about two years ago but faced several setbacks during its theatrical release owing to the prevailing conditions of the pandemic. The film will finally hit theatres on New Year eve, December 31.

