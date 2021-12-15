'Jersey's Groovy Track 'Baliye Re' Is All About Shahid-Mrunal's Passionate Love; Watch

After enticing the fans with the film's love ballad Maiyya Mainu, makers of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's Jersey have released an upbeat song Baliye Re, which further gives a peek into the leading duo's passionate romance. The track opens up with Shahid sneaking out of his cricket match to spend some time with his love interest, and further pans to several such moments of the two putting their sizzling chemistry on display.

The track's groovy beats as well as the leading duo turning ardent lovers make Baliye Re stand out from other trailblazing tracks from the film. The track has been crooned by Sachet Tandon, Stebin Ben & Parampara Tandon, while Sachet and Parampara have composed, arranged and produced it.

Jersey's new song Baliye Re out

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 15, the Kabir Singh star uploaded the two-minute-long clip and wrote, "This one wants to make me move. Super groovy Presenting the next song of our film #BaliyeRe. #Jersey, in theatres 31st December 2021!." Mrunal also unveiled the clip and wrote, "Let there be nothing between you and love!". Take a look.

The track comes days after the soul-stirring song, Maiyya Mainu was released. The clip showcases various moments from the duo's brewing love story, including one where Mrunal comes across as a doting partner who accompanies Shahid during his practice sessions, while others showcase the duo strutting away on a motorbike, enjoying the rains and more. The track concludes with their romance culminating in marriage.

More about Shahid Kapoor's Jersey

Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is the Hindi remake of the National award-winning Telugu film by the same name. It charts the tale of a failed cricketer in his thirties, who embarks on proving his mettle again in order to become a role model for his son. The movie will grace the theatres on December 31 this year.

