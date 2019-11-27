Jessica Biel Spotted With The Wedding Ring On After Justin Timberlake’s PDA Scandal 

Jessica Biel, a popular American actor and model, was recently spotted with her wedding ring on after her husband Justin Timberlake’s PDA scandal. The actor was recently spotted putting on a brave face and seemed unaffected by the issues going on in her life. Jessica is not giving in to the drama surrounding her husband Justin and his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. Jessica Biel is not letting this incident take a toll on her marriage.

Jessica Biel spotted with the wedding ring

Just days after Justin Timberlake and his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright were photographed holding hands in New Orleans, Jessica was spotted for the first time and she was wearing her wedding ring too. The couple got married in 2012 and share a four-year-old son Silas. The 37-year-old actor was photographed wearing a smile in a self-serving garage in Los Angeles. She was also wearing a white long-sleeved top with ripped jeans. But most notably, she still had her wedding ring on, which implies that their marriage is not sabotaged and she is not letting the drama wear herself out.

Justin Timberlake spotted on the movie sets

In the meanwhile, Justin was also spotted since the photos of him and Alisha surfaced. Justin resumed his work for his upcoming film in which he plays the titular character. The actor was seen entering and exiting his trailer on-set, dressed in both casual clothes and his character’s costume. However, Justin was seen without his wedding ring, unlike his wife Jessica in the recent photographs. But that could be due to the filming.

Although sources allege that this PDA scandal took a toll on their wedding, a separate source recently revealed that it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable. The source also claimed that their marriage will survive and that Justin feels guilty and will definitely make it up to her. He also says that it was not a big deal. They were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story.

