Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded: Emraan Hashmi And Himesh Reshammiya Have A Nostalgic Reunion

The Body is all set to hit the silver screens on December 13, 2019, and posters of the film promise to be a thrilling story of a face-off between an opportunistic husband and a righteous cop over the mystery of the death of its leading female character. Actor Emraan Hashmi, who stars in the movie along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and also the Made In Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala. The production company recently shared the new song of the film Jhalak Dikhla Jaa reloaded which is a remake of an old song with the same name.

The song has been received well by the audience and they have received positive comments and a lot of likes on the song. Fans have also compared the song with the original one and have loved both the songs. It is indeed a nostalgic treat for all those who have grown up watching Bollywood movies as Himesh and Emraan collaborated for the iconic number once again. Watch the song below.

Here are some fan reactions to the song.

The kind of remake actually i was waiting for 🔥

The best thing is @emraanhashmi & Himesh Reshammiya coming back together after a decade together 🤩



Feeling nostalgic 😍😭 #JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded #TheBody https://t.co/GTEYtxzsfa — Sidharth 👑 Marjaavaan (@Sidforever) November 26, 2019

Also read | 'The Body' Star Emraan Hashmi Promises Sleepless Nights With New Poster Unveil; See Post

Superb ❤ — Sharda Rao (@LovYouZindagi) November 27, 2019

Also read | 'The Body' Star Emraan Hashmi Promises Sleepless Nights With New Poster Unveil; See Post

Back again with these song again it's too good to see @emraanhashmi Sir ♥#JhalakDikhlaJaaReloaded https://t.co/u14uDQQARj — Piyush Pranami (@piiyushh__) November 27, 2019

Also read | Emraan Hashmi’s 'The Body' Teaser Will Keep You At The Edge Of Your Seats

Also read | The Body Trailer: Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor Starrer Will Keep You At Edge Of Your Seats

More about the film

The film is said to be an investigative thriller that revolves around a missing dead body. This film first released in 2012 in Spanish and later unofficially remade in Kannada and Tamil. The Spanish version of the film was very well-received by the audience and also received a positive response. The Hindi remake is set to feature Emraan Hashmi along with Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.