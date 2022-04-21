'Jhund': Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Sports Drama Gets May 2022 OTT Release Date

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in the sports drama, Jhund, which will soon premiere digitally and fans are over the moon with the news. The film directed by Nagraj Manjule will get its OTT premiere on ZEE5, and the streaming platform took to social media to announce the Jhund OTT release date. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, the film also featured Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru taking on pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund OTT release date

Sharing that the recently released Bollywood sports drama has a whopping 9/10 IMDb rating, ZEE5 took to Twitter to share some exciting news with fans. They announced that the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer would be available to watch online on the platform from May 6, 2022, and several fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section of the post to express their joy about the announcement. Fans can now watch Jhund online in the comfort of their homes on May 6 on ZEE5.

1 man, 1 sport ⚽️ & 1 vision that changed many lives!

witness this heartfelt biopic featuring superstar @SrBachchan

catch the world digital premiere of #Jhund only on ZEE5, on 6th May! #JhundOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/owFyPRx9P8 — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) April 21, 2022

About Jhund

Jhund hit the big screens on March 4, 2022, and was based on the life and work of a coach, Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccer. This organization works for the betterment of street dwellers through sports as it uses innovative and creative ways to help youth in need. Amitabh Bachchan is seen stepping into the shoes of Vijay Barse in the film, who founded Slum Soccer to 'foster sustainable development within otherwise marginalised populations of India', according to their website.

Amitabh Bachchan films

Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up to take on one of the lead roles in the much-awaited Runway 34, in which he will play a lawyer, Narayan Vedant. The actor recently shared a behind the scenes glimpse of his character and describer him as a 'rule maker'. The actor will be seen in a pivotal role alongside Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar, Aakanksha Singh and others. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 29, 2022, and the recently released trailers of the film have piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan