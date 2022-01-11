Jimmy Sheirgill Opens Up About Why He Isn't Comfortable With Adding Nudity In Films Or OTT

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill is very picky when it comes to working in a film. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor had made several revelations regarding the projects that he has been part of as well as upcoming ones. Sheirgill said that any film that he does should have a universal appeal and be a decent one so that any family could watch it together. The 51-year-old actor has a similar rule for the OTT platform as well.

Jimmy Sheirgill opens up about his choice of films

The Rangbaaz actor stated that he tries to choose and pick things that he has a strong connection with, and if in future he gets another series that is over the top and little mad in terms of comedy, he will definitely try it as long as it is universal. Jimmy revealed that when it comes to his projects, he makes sure that maximum people can watch and relate to them.

When asked about his thoughts on content that includes nudity and abusive language, the actor said that he is not comfortable with nudity and stuff of the sort.

Sheirgill added, "Until and unless there is some sense to what is going on in the scene, and it really demands my character to do it, I will do that."

The actor further said that he does not understand the concept of adding nudity in films as well as OTT content just to capture that kind of audience. Sheirgill stated that he had been into international content even before the OTT wave came to India. The Special 26 actor mentioned that he had been watching a lot of OTT streaming platforms (content), even on DVD, before these platforms came to India.

Sheirgill on the work front

Jimmy Sheirgill has consistently garnered appreciation for his performances in films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai (2002), Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002), Haasil (2003), Munna Bhai MBBS (2003), Yahaan (2005), Lage Raho Munnabhai (2006), Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007), A Wednesday (2008), My Name is Khan (2010), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster (2011), Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013), Special 26 (2013), Bullett Raja (2013), Fugly (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). He has a few movies lined up in his kitty for production; Saadi Love Story, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Amrinder Gill, Neetu Singh, Surveen Chawla. The actor will play a cameo role in the film. Sheirgill also has another film in the pipeline, that is titled Rangeelay, which casts him in the lead role with Neha Dhupia.

Image: Instagram/@jimmysheirgill