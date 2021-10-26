Tabu And Jimmy Sheirgill Mark 25 Years Of 'Maachis', Garner Praise From Fans

Bollywood actors Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill and Chandrachur Singh's career-changing film Maachis clocked 25 years today. The National Award-winning film marked several actors' breakthroughs along with director Hansal Mehta. Renowned lyricist, writer and filmmaker Gulzar helmed this critically acclaimed film. Here is how the film cast is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Bollywood actor Tabu, who played the leading lady in Maachis, reshared Hansal Mehta's Instagram story. The story had the poster of Maachis, featuring Tabu and Chandrachur Singh. Hansal Mehta wrote, "The film that changed so many lives, including mine. 25 years." in the story. As per ANI, Hansal Mehta also contributed to the film as he worked on its promo.

Fans shower love on Jimmy Sheirgill for his debut film

On the other hand, Jimmy Sheirgill garnered praises from his fans for the political drama. The actor made his acting debut with Maachis and later went on to star in several Punjabi movies. On the occasion of Maachis' 25th anniversary, Jimmy Sheirgill reshared several stories and notes his fans wrote for his performance. One of them penned, 'Today 25 years ago, Maachis released which means, Jimmy completed 25 years in the film industry!!!! This man has given us so many memorable characters over the years. He started off as a loveable chocolate boy but evolved SO MUCH over the years. I was always a fan but truly got the chance to see his range binging films during the pandemic." "All this just to say that I love him and I know he'll keep blessing us with his craft," the fan added. Resharing the story, Jimmy Sheirgill reacted with joint hands and hug emoticons.

Details about Maachis

The critically acclaimed film Maachis starred Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri and Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles. The Indian period political thriller film's plot revolved around the rise of Sikh insurgency in Punjab, in the 1980s. The film was helmed by Gulzar, while R V Pandit bankrolled it. To date, the film is enjoyed by fans for its socio-political undertones, powerful performances and timeless songs. The drama also won the National Film Award for the Best Popular Film providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film came as a breakthrough for Tabu as she received her first National Film Award.

Image: Instagram/@hansalmehta